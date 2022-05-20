Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 934,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,803. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock worth $7,023,769.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

