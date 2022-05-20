Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush downgraded Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of RDBX stock traded up 1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 4.96. The company had a trading volume of 446,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.84. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22.

About Redbox Entertainment (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.