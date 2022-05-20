Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $360.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.68. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $319.65 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

