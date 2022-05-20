REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $10.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $563.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

