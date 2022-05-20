Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
