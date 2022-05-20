Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,237.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,551.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2,722.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,202.27 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

