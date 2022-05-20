Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 625.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $247,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

