Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 18,200 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.34% of Radware worth $83,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.63, a PEG ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.05. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

