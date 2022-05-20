Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 599,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $108,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,351.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.98.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.