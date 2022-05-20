Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,429,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Target worth $383,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.42.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

