Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $190.35 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Twitter worth $190,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,842,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

