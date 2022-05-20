Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $289.75 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of General Mills worth $289,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 459,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 152,585 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in General Mills by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.13 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

