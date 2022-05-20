Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $597.36 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Airbnb worth $597,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,267 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Airbnb by 29.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,447,000 after purchasing an additional 930,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.45 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.