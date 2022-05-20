Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $630.35 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.48% of United Therapeutics worth $630,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $186.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,531,340 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

