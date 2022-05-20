Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $97.45 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.51% of Vector Group worth $97,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,788. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

