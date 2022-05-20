Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $356,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Investec cut National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

