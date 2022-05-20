Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $101.51 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 443,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

