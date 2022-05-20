Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 360.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $321,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 779,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $168.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

