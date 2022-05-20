Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $227,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,582 shares of company stock worth $8,272,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.