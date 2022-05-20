Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,171,486 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,171,486 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $75,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,056,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $745,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $384,144,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,845,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.08. 37,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,098. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

