Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 622,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 622,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

NYSE V traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $200.79. 39,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

