Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of AutoZone worth $183,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $43.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,846.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,042.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,974.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

