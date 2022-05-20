Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,446,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,269 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $207,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,520 shares of company stock worth $1,686,235 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. 10,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

