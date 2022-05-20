Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

RNWH opened at GBX 702 ($8.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 570 ($7.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($10.96). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 738.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

