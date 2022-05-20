Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.