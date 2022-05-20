Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $42.57 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBCAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

