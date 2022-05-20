Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

QSR opened at $50.29 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

