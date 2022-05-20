Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $67.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 26,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 109.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

