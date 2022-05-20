Revomon Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $3.54 million and $53,541.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00585404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00444184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033033 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.07 or 1.57715649 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008604 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

