Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

