Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,142 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Penumbra worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Penumbra by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

PEN stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.23. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.