Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

