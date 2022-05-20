Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. CL King boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

