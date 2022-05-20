Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.53 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

