Rhumbline Advisers Has $24.46 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of FMC worth $24,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $121.38 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.