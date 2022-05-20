Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.46 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 609,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,224 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.50 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

