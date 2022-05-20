Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.22 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of LKQ worth $26,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

