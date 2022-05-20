Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $122.67 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

