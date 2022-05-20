Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $23,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

