Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $26,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.04.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.