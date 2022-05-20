Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.