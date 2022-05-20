Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of American Financial Group worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,967,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 81,513 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

