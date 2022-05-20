Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $116.51. 366,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,650,525. The stock has a market cap of $342.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $146.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.37 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.