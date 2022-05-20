Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,074. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.29 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

