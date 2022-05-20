Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Shares of LOW traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.36. The stock had a trading volume of 141,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.76 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

