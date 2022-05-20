Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 330 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,914,000 after acquiring an additional 255,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 209,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,308. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

