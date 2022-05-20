Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,481,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,197,839,000 after purchasing an additional 178,643 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. 1,128,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,125,912. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

