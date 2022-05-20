Rice Partnership LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $60.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $648.67. 1,242,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,253,818. The company has a market capitalization of $672.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.07 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $931.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $971.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

