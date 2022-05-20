Rice Partnership LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. 175,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,915. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

