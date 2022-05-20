Richard L. Riesbeck Sells 3,000 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 3,000 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.45. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.