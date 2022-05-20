Richard L. Riesbeck Sells 3,000 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Richard L. Riesbeck sold 3,000 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.45. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.13%.
About United Bancorp (Get Rating)
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Bancorp (UBCP)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.